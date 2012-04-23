ABIDJAN, April 23 Ivory Coast plans to issue a
60 billion CFA franc ($120.81 million) three-year bond with a
6.0 percent coupon to raise funds for infrastructure projects,
one of the lead managers said on Monday.
The bond, which will be listed on the West African bourse,
will be marketed to investors across the region's CFA currency
zone from April 23 to May 22. It will be sold in units of 10,000
CFA, an official of SOGEBOURSE, the investment banking arm of
bank SocGen said.
"The funds will be used to rebuild the Ivorian economy,
notably infrastructure projects," the official said, requesting
not to be named.
(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Bate Felix;
Editing by Catherine Evans)