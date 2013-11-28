ABIDJAN Nov 28 Ivory Coast plans to issue
sovereign debt worth around $1.67 billion on the West African
regional market next year, its treasury director said, as it
seeks to tap into growing investor confidence to fund post-war
reconstruction.
"The 2014 objective won't be very far off that of 2013,
which is 806 billion CFA francs ($1.67 billion). These resources
raised through bond issuance and will go to investment
projects," Adama Kone told Reuters on Thursday.
($1 = 483.2270 CFA francs)
(Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by
Janet Lawrence)