ABIDJAN Nov 24 Ivory Coast is launching a 160 billion CFA franc ($300 million) treasury bond in seven- and 10-year tranches from Nov. 17 to Dec. 16, a statement from the treasury said on Monday.

Tranche A, an 80 billion CFA franc conversion tranche paying 3 percent a year over 10 years, is intended to clear state arrears to banks and insurance companies, the statement said.

Tranche B, of 80 billion CFA at 5.85 percent per year over seven years, is to finance investments announced in the 2014 budget. The bonds will be sold in units of 10,000 CFA francs to investors across West Africa's eight-nation CFA zone.

Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa producer and French-speaking West Africa's largest economy, has issued several bonds this year to finance infrastructure projects as it rebuilds after a decade-long political crisis that ended in 2011.

(1 US dollar = 528.4400 CFA franc) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg/Ruth Pitchford)