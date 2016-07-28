BRIEF-International Financial Advisors posts Q1 profit
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholers 235,726 dinars versus loss of 4.4 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2reiOOH) Further company coverage:
ABIDJAN, July 28 Ivory Coast will issue a 120 billion CFA franc ($202.86 million) three-month bond on July 29, the West Africa debt planning agency AUT said on Thursday.
The bond, with multiple interest rates, will be sold in units of one million CFA francs to investors across the region's eight-nation CFA franc currency zone. (Reporting By Loucoumane Coulibaly; editing by Edward McAllister)
WASHINGTON, May 13 The U.S. Treasury is considering all of its available tools to deny North Korea access to the international financial system to rein in its nuclear weapons and missile development programs, a senior Treasury official said on Saturday.