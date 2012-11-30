ABIDJAN Nov 30 West Africa's BRVM Bourse will
extend trading hours and encourage smaller firms to list as part
of a drive to improve its performance and promote a tie-up with
neighbouring exchanges, its new director said on Friday.
The Ivory Coast-based bourse began trading in 1998 and lists
nearly 40 companies mainly from French-speaking West Africa, but
has been overshadowed by more dynamic stock exchanges in
Anglophone Ghana and Nigeria.
The three markets have been working for several years to
integrate their exchanges, though no timetable has yet been set
for the fusion.
"The BRVM will participate actively in the integration of
the three stock markets," Edoh Kossi Amenounve, who was named
the bourse's new director on Oct. 1, told Reuters in an
interview.
Amenounve plans to implement a six-hour trading day - the
BRVM is currently open from 9 to 10.45 AM local time - and
expand the number of traded companies.
In particular, he plans to set up a second-tier exchange to
encourage listings from small and medium-sized enterprises
across the West African Economic and Monetary Union - an eight
nation group of mainly French speaking countries which uses the
CFA franc as its currency.
Amenounve said he would also push for some listed companies
to improve the availability of their shares by splitting their
stock into cheaper chunks, as Senegalese telecoms company
Sonatel's did on Nov. 23.
Sonatel, whose share price had risen beyond the range of
many investors, conducted a 10-for-1 stock split to 14,000 CFA
last Friday. Stock splits have been historically rare on the
West African exchange.
Several banks from the CFA franc zone plan to join the
exchange in the coming year, Amenounve said, though he declined
to name them, and several companies already listed plan to
increase their capital.
Turnover from October 2011 to October 2012 was 123.5 billion
CFA francs ($244.3 million), up from 54.1 billion the previous
year when a post-election crisis disrupted economic activity in
Ivory Coast, the region's largest economy.
($1 = 505.4180 CFA francs)
