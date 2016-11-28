ABIDJAN Nov 28 Heineken is planning
to take on Castel for the top spot in Ivory Coast's growing beer
market by competing with the French company on price, the
general manager of the Dutch firm's new brewery said on Monday.
Following a decade-long crisis that ended in 2011, Ivory
Coast has emerged as Africa's fastest growing economy, according
to the International Monetary Fund, and beer consumption is
rising in the cocoa producing country of 23 million people.
Heineken, the world's second largest beer maker, and
Africa-focused trading firm CFAO invested
100 billion CFA francs ($162 million) to build a brewery that
opened this month near the commercial capital Abidjan.
Groupe Castel, a private firm founded by the Castel family,
produces the majority of the 270 million litres of beer consumed
annually in Ivory Coast at its Solibra brewery in
Abidjan and has maintained an iron grip on the market for years.
Besides its ever-popular Castel, Flag and Solibra Bock
brands it also brews other well-known beers under licence such
as Diageo's Guinness and Carlsberg's Tuborg.
"We want to be the leading beer seller in Ivory Coast,"
Alexander Koch, general manager of Heineken's new Brassivoire
brewery, told Reuters.
"The market has been served by a single actor, Castel, for
years ... We judged it promising enough to move in with this
investment."
For now, the Dutch company is focusing on producing its
local Ivoire brand at the new plant, which has a capacity of 160
million litres a year, said Koch.
The recommended unit price for a 60 cl bottle of Ivoire will
be 500 CFA francs a bottle, said Koch, which is lower than the
rival brands produced by Castel, Africa's second largest
producer of beer and soft drinks.
Heineken has operations in 10 other African countries
including Nigeria, South Africa, Democratic Republic of Congo
and Ethiopia.
($1 = 617.7200 CFA francs)
(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; editing by Nellie Peyton
and David Clarke)