ABIDJAN Dec 28 Ivory Coast's council of ministers has approved a budget of 3.16 trillion CFA francs ($6.3 billion) for 2012, including 800 billion francs to service its foreign debt, the government said on Wednesday.

The West African country defaulted on its $2.3 billion Eurobond during a four-month post election crisis which ended in April and bond holders want to know when they can expect delayed interest payments.

The zero-deficit budget is slightly higher than the post-crisis budget of 3.05 trillion CFA francs that the world's top cocoa producing nation adopted for the last seven months of 2011.

"The council of ministers has adopted the 2012 budget amounting to 3.16 trillion CFA francs," Kone Bruno, New Information Technologies Minister and government spokesman told a news conference in Abidjan.

"The government will spend 800 billion francs overall on multilateral and bilateral debt servicing including Eurobonds in 2012," the minister later told Reuters by telephone.

Ivory Coast's Finance Minister Charles Koffi Diby said in September that the government will resume regular repayments on its defaulted bond next year and will seek a formula to make good on missed coupon payments.

Kone said the government will set aside 600 billion CFA francs for investment especially on infrastructure to rebuild the Ivorian economy, brought to its knees by a decade-long political crisis.

