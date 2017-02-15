ABIDJAN Feb 15 Workers at Canadian Natural Resources' (CNR) Baobab and Espoir oil and gas fields in Ivory Coast on Wednesday ended a strike over employment conditions launched last week, the head of their union said.

"We have lifted the strike order. Production has restarted on all the platforms," Imrana Konate, secretary-general of the SISPOO union, told Reuters. "We have signed a memorandum of understanding." (Reporting by Joe Bavier; editing by Jason Neely)