ABIDJAN, March 2 French chocolate maker CEMOI
plans to open a factory in Ivory Coast in May to target the
local and West African market, a company official said on
Monday.
Ivory Coast is the world's top cocoa grower and the
second-largest grinding hub behind the Netherlands, but very
little shop-ready chocolate is made in the African country and
locals mostly eat expensive imported chocolate.
"I can confirm that the factory will be ready in May and
that we will produce and sell chocolate bars and spreadable
products for the local and regional market," a senior CEMOI
employee in Ivory Coast said on condition of anonymity because
he is not authorised to speak publicly.
Ivory Coast, where family-owned CEMOI began marketing some
of its products in 2013, is one of the fastest growing economies
in sub-Saharan Africa.
CEMOI buys about 145,000 tonnes of cocoa beans every year
and already produces semi-finished chocolate products.
