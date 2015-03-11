ABIDJAN, March 11 Ivory Coast power utility CIE's full-year net profit fell slightly to 8.27 billion CFA francs ($13.5 million) last year compared with 8.28 billion CFA francs the previous year, the company said on Wednesday.

Turnover rose to 439.4 billion CFA in 2014 compared with 372.6 billion the previous year, the company, partly owned by French industrial group Bouygues, said in a statement published on the website of the West African regional bourse.

($1 = 612.5000 CFA francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier and James Macharia)