* Ivorian cocoa export group ends auction boycott
* Group represents 40 pct of Ivorian cocoa exports
By Ange Aboa
DAKAR, Feb 16 A group of Ivorian cocoa
exporters including majors such as Armajaro and Noble
said on Thursday they would begin participating in
Ivorian cocoa auctions on Feb. 17 after reaching a compromise
with the government.
Several exporters had boycotted the auctions for forward
sales of next season's crop in the world's top grower, arguing
that reforms, aimed at guaranteeing farmers about 50 to 60
percent of the market price, were unclear and unworkable.
"GNI (the group) notes with satisfaction that the
consultations held with the Government and the (sector
regulator) have resulted in compromises that satisfy both
parties, and therefore, members of this corporation have decided
to participate in the auction tomorrow Friday, February 17," the
group said in a statement.
The group, under the umbrella organisation GNI, which also
includes Swiss commodities firms Novel and Ecom Trading,
France's Sucden and Touton and the Netherlands' Continaf,
represents about 40 percent of Ivorian cocoa exports.
GEPEX, another group of exporters that includes firms such
as Nestle, Cargill, Barry Callebaut, Olam and ADM Cocoa, and
represents about 55 percent of the West African nation's cocoa
exports, has not yet decided whether to participate in the
auctions.
GEPEX members will meet Ivorian authorities to continue
negotiations on Friday.
Talks on the sweeping cocoa reform, a vital step for Ivory
Coast to obtain more relief on its foreign debt, had stalled
between leading export firms and authorities over proposed
allowances for transport costs.
GNI members said in the statement that they had agreed with
the government on four key points including cost structure,
which will include real costs, thus providing satisfactory
returns for operators.
Under the reform, Ivorian authorities will use daily
auctions to forward-sell the bulk of the 2012/13 main crop
before the harvest starts in October.
Taking into account the average price reached at auction,
taxes and its estimate of handling costs from farm to port, the
sector marketing body will then set a farmgate price at around
50 to 60 percent of the CIF (cost, insurance and freight) price.
Buyers will then purchase physical cocoa at this price from
producers when the season starts. Those buyers that bought a
contract at a price above the average auction price must pay the
difference to the cocoa marketing body; those that bought a
contract below the average auction price get a refund.