ABIDJAN, Sept 10 Bollore has invested
30 million euros ($33.6 million) to buy trains for the freight
and passenger line it operates between Burkina Faso and Ivory
Coast, the French company said.
Landlocked Burkina Faso relies partly for its exports and
imports on the ports of its southern neighbour Ivory Coast, the
biggest economy in French-speaking West Africa. It also uses
ports in other neighbours Ghana and Togo.
"We have invested around 30 million euros to acquire trains,
including six received today," Lionel Labarre, director of
Bollore Africa Logistics, said on Wednesday.
"We are still waiting for nine locomotives that will add to
the 20 that are already in service," he said, adding that
Bollore would also develop the station in Abidjan, Ivory Coast's
main city.
Trains take about 36-hours to do the 1,260-km (787-mile)
journey between Abidjan and Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou,
and carriages are often packed with people, trade goods and
animals being carried to market.
Bilateral trade between Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast hit 290
billion CFA francs ($495 million) in 2014, up from 165 billion
in 2011, Prime Minister Daniel Kablan Duncan said at a ceremony
to mark the arrival of the six new engines.
Most of the trade runs via rail and road links. Cargo
traffic between the two countries stood at 610,000 tonnes last
year, up from 402,000 tonnes in 2011, Duncan said.
Developing the rail line is a strategic priority for Ivory
Coast and a tool for regional integration, said Duncan, adding
that the country was aiming for 2 million passengers a year in
the next few years up from 300,000 now.
Bollore has operated the Ivory Coast-Burkina Faso railway
since 1995 and has recently been awarded a concession for a rail
link between Niger, Benin and Togo.
