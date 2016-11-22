ABIDJAN Nov 22 Ivory Coast has granted cocoa
and coffee export licences for the 2016/17 season to 12
additional companies and cooperatives including Nestle
, a document from the Coffee and Cocoa Council
regulator showed on Tuesday.
The new cocoa season in the world's top cocoa grower opened
on Oct. 1 and 93 companies, including other foreign firms, and
cooperatives already had licences for this season. The licences
do not specify volumes, with exporters bidding on these in a
separate auction system.
The following is the list of the additional exporters, which
are Ivorian unless otherwise stated:
COMPANIES:
AFCOTT CI
AGRO CITA MANDIRI
ETC CI
INTER AGRO
NESTLE CI (Switzerland)
COCICAF
COOPERATIVES:
CAADA
CABI
COOPAAAKO Export
COPASD
SCANZUE
SOCAT
(Reporting by Ange Aboa; Editing by Joe Bavier and Alexander
Smith)