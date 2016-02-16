ABIDJAN Feb 16 Dutch commodity firm Amtrada has sold Ivory Coast cocoa exporter Cipexi, which it fully owned, to Swiss trading house Origins for about 8 million euros ($8.9 mln), Origins said on Tuesday.

The move, which puts an end to Amtrada's operations in the West African country, was finalised last week and marks an expansion for Origins, giving it a foothold in physical markets.

"Origins is the only stockholder at the moment in Cipexi in Ivory Coast, where we have inherited two factories and some 600 employees of the company," said Fabrice Laurent, an administrator for Origins.

Laurent said the new owners hoped to export 50,000 tonnes of beans in the 2016/17 season and to reach 100,000 tonnes in three years. ($1 = 0.8949 euros) (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Susan Fenton)