ABIDJAN, March 14 Cocoa exporters in top producer Ivory Coast expect port arrivals to fall by half to around 20,000 tonnes per week from next week, and to remain at least that low level until May or June owing to poor bean quality, they said on Tuesday.

Cocoa arrivals this season so far are up nearly 7 percent since last season, with at least 40,000 tonnes being delivered weekly to Ivory Coast's two ports of Abidjan and San Pedro since February.

But senior officials at four major export companies, who declined to be named, told Reuters they have rejected a growing number of beans due to small size, poor fermentation and mould since mid-February.

(Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Tim Cocks and Jane Merriman)