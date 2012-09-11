* Weeks of poor weather have buyers worried
* New sector reforms could also affect supply
* Season starts on October 1
By Loucoumane Coulibaly
ABIDJAN, Sept 11 Cocoa prices in most of Ivory
Coast's principal growing regions and at its two ports surged
last week as exporters and merchants scrambled to secure stocks
due to worries about early-season supply, farmers and buyers
said on Tuesday.
The 2012/13 season in the world's top grower opens on Oct. 1
and there are concerns that a month of unseasonable cool, cloudy
weather as well as disruption caused by a sweeping
government-led reform of the sector could affect output.
The uncertainty caused ICE Cocoa futures to hit a 10-month
high last week, and December cocoa edged up $3 or 0.1
percent to $2,656 per tonne on Tuesday. Benchmark London
December cocoa was up 2 pounds ($3.20) at 1,711 pounds
per tonne.
A purchasing manager at a European cocoa export firm said on
Tuesday that the average price at the port of Abidjan was about
850 CFA francs ($1.66), up from 800 CFA per kg to 830 CFA the
previous week.
"There is still demand, but there's not enough cocoa
arriving in Abidjan," said the manager, who asked not to be
named.
The average price at Ivory Coast's second port of San Pedro
was between 850 CFA and 900 CFA francs per kg, up from around
850 CFA francs the previous week.
"The grinders have started competing. They are paying very
high prices for beans, because they are worried they won't hit
their volume targets at the beginning of the season," said a San
Pedro based exporter, who also asked not to be named.
In the coastal region of San Pedro, farmers said the average
farmgate price rose to 650 CFA francs per kg, from between 550
CFA and 600 CFA the previous week.
"There isn't much cocoa. All the merchants want to buy
beans," said San Pedro farmer Labbe Zoungrana.
In the western region of Soubre, in the heart of the Ivorian
cocoa belt, farmers said the average price climbed to at least
600 CFA francs per kg, compared with between 550 CFA and 600 CFA
the week before.
"The merchants have started to fill up their warehouses.
Most are buying and stocking the beans. They are hoping to make
big profits when the new season starts and the new price is
announced," said Soubre farmer Emile Konan.
In the centre-western region of Daloa, which accounts for
around a quarter of Ivory Coast's national output, farmers said
the average farmgate price was between 550 and 650 CFA francs
per kg, compared to around 600 CFA the previous week.
"The prices have climbed because there are many buyers on
the ground. Some farmers don't want to buy. They are waiting for
the new price, which they think will be higher," said local
farmer Marcel Aka.
($1 = 0.6246 British pounds)
($1 = 513.0280 CFA francs)
