ABIDJAN Aug 1 Ivory Coast has paid 29 billion CFA francs ($54.4 million) into a reserve fund to guard against price fluctuations as it implements a sweeping reform of its cocoa sector, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.

With the reform, the world's top grower aims to boost farm incomes by stabilizing prices in the hope it will encourage farmers to reinvest in ageing and neglected plantations.

"The reserve fund ... to guarantee the price floor for farmers is at 29 billion CFA today. By the end of the year, it will be 40 billion. It's planned to end up at 70 billion," Bruno Kone told journalists following a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The country's cocoa marketing board launched twice-daily auctions in January as part of the reform and aims to forward sell 70 to 80 percent of next season's harvest, which opens on Oct. 1.

By last week it had already sold nearly 70 percent of next season's projected harvest.

Prices paid during the auctions, which are due to end in August, will be used to calculate a benchmark price for the season, and farmers will receive at least 50 to 60 percent of that price for the duration of the season.

The fund will be used to protect against the possibility of a major drop in cocoa prices.

While the government says the reforms are essential for the survival of the sector, exporters have remained sceptical.

"The exporters' fear is that the state fails and isn't able to cover the gap in case there is a price crash on the world market," the manager of an international exporting firm said.

"With this amount, I think we can start the new season. It's a start; they are putting together the funds which need to be substantial." ($1 = 533.4280 CFA francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier)