ABIDJAN Feb 8 More dry and hot weather last
week in most of Ivory Coast's main cocoa regions damaged cocoa
trees, young flowers and small pods, threatening to delay and
reduce the next mid-crop, farmers said on Monday.
The dry season in Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa grower,
runs from mid-November to March. Intermittent showers are needed
to help develop the April-to-September mid-crop, but dry
Harmattan winds and hot weather were reported in most regions.
In the western region of Soubre, at the heart of the cocoa
belt, farmers reported no rain, adding that the weather was
weakening cocoa trees.
"It is catastrophic. The plants need water," said Salame
Kone, who farms in the outskirts of Soubre. "Lots of leaves have
fallen. Lots of pods have dried. We are worried for the mid-crop
because last year it wasn't like this."
A Reuters poll of 13 traders, analysts and manufacturers on
Friday showed cocoa prices are expected to rebound after falling
sharply in the first few weeks of this year as the most severe
Harmattan winds in decades curb production in West Africa.
In the centre-west region of Daloa, which produces a quarter
of the national output, farmers reported a drought and said
several cocoa plantations were destroyed by bush fires.
"The weather is dry because of Harmattan. The light season
hasn't started early because the trees are not carrying flowers
or fruit and the sun makes things very dry," said Albert N'Zue,
who farms near Daloa.
Similar growing conditions were reported in the southern
regions of Aboisso and Tiassale, the western region of Gagnoa
and the eastern region of Abengourou.
In the southern region of Agboville, farmers said damage to
plantations was raising fears of a small mid-crop harvest.
"The dry season was long this year. We don't hold out much
hope for the mid-crop," said Paul Assi, who farms near
Agboville. "Lots of trees are dead."
Last week's Reuters poll projected a median forecast for New
York cocoa futures at the end of this year of $3,000 a
tonne. New York cocoa was up $1 at $2,782 per tonne on Monday.
