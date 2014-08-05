ABIDJAN Aug 5 Ivory Coast natural rubber producer Sogb's net profit for the first half fell to 1.94 billion CFA francs ($3.96 million), from 3.68 billion CFA franc in the same period last year, a statement on the West Africa bourse showed on Tuesday.

Turnover was 28.96 billion CFA francs in the first six months of 2014, down from 33.34 billion CFA last year in the same period.

"Activity for the first half of 2014 is marked by a drop in selling prices by 32 percent for rubber compared to the previous year," the statement said. ($1 = 490.4400 Central African CFA Franc BEACs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Emma Farge)