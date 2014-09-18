* Growing use of no-bid deals tarnishes government's image
By Joe Bavier
ABIDJAN, Sept 18 Most of Ivory Coast's no-bid
government deals contravene regulations and should have been
opened up to bidding, an audit by the public procurement
watchdog showed on Thursday, echoing growing donor concern over
the contracts.
President Alassane Ouattara has won widespread praise as the
architect of a revival of French-speaking West Africa's leading
economy following a decade of political turmoil that ended in a
brief 2011 civil war.
Ivory Coast - the world's top cocoa grower - posted growth
of more than 9 percent in each of the past two years, boosted by
government spending on post-war infrastructure projects and is
piquing the interest of frontier market investors.
However, the increasing number of sole-source contracts -
deals in which only one bidder is solicited - has become a
blemish on the government's record.
No-bid deals accounted for about 30 percent of Ivory Coast's
public procurement by value in 2011 but rose to more than 56
percent last year, according to the National Public Procurement
Regulating Authority (ANRMP) watchdog's data. The combined value
of all sole-source procurement during the three years was about
500 billion CFA francs or nearly $1 billion.
"It was revealed that in 95 percent of cases ... the reasons
evoked for awarding deals through sole-source contracts are not
justified with regard to the regulations in place," stated a
summary of the audit's findings.
ANRMP president, Non Karna Coulibaly, declined to comment on
whether the agency believed corruption was behind the rampant
failure to respect procedures.
The audit, carried out by the Ivorian firm ICP and Mali's
Phoenix Consultants, selected a sample of 60 contracts awarded
between 2011 and 2013 by six ministries: Construction, Health,
Infrastructure, Education, Transportation, and Urban Hygiene.
Under Ivory Coast's public procurement code, the government
can use sole-source deals under specific conditions, including
in situations where immediate intervention is needed and normal
tendering would create unacceptable delays.
Ouattara's government has maintained that the no-bid deals
are necessary to allow reconstruction to move forward quickly.
However, of the audited contracts, 75 percent were awarded
after periods of more than 100 days, well beyond the regulation
time of 45 days, with 17 percent taking more than 400 days.
Overall, taking into account a number of criteria, 40
percent of the deals were found to be satisfactory, while 58
percent were deemed unsatisfactory.
The audit nevertheless found that work provided through the
deals had been well executed, and the costs were in line with
those that could have been obtained through an open tender.
"We want sole-source contracts to be the exception ... Open
tenders must be the rule," Coulibaly said at the announcement of
the audit's findings.
Among the agency's recommendations, the ANRMP would call
upon the government to introduce a cap on the percentage of
their budgets that ministries are allowed to spend on
sole-source public procurement, he said.
($1 = 508.1000 CFA franc)
(Reporting by Joe Bavier; Editing by Bate Felix and Louise
Ireland)