(Refiles to include missing word in first paragraph)
* Deals represent nearly 43 pct of 2013 public procurement
* Government says contracts necessary to speed
reconstruction
* Critics argue they allow corruption, balloon costs
By Joe Bavier
ABIDJAN, March 26 Ivory Coast awarded 294
billion CFA francs ($617.87 million) worth of public
procurement, nearly 43 percent of last year's total by value,
via no-bid contracts according to government figures, despite
growing donor concern and public suspicion of graft.
President Alassane Ouattara has won praise for orchestrating
a rapid revival of French-speaking West Africa's leading economy
following a decade of political turmoil that ended in a brief
2011 civil war.
Ivory Coast - the world's top cocoa grower - posted GDP
growth of around 9 percent last year and is projected to be one
of Africa's best economic performers in the years to come.
However, as the country has begun to rebuild, the number of
sole source contracts - deals in which only one bidder is
solicited - has spiked.
Ivory Coast approved contracts worth a total of 687.9
billion CFA francs last year, government spokesman Bruno Kone
said. Despite their high value, the 285 no-bid deals made up
less than 11 percent of the total number of contracts.
"You must understand that these sole source contracts, which
are so often criticised, are always done this way in the
interest of the people," Kone said.
Ouattara's government maintains that the no-bid deals are
necessary to allow the country's reconstruction plan to move
forward quickly.
However critics claim the deals are opaque and open the door
to potential corruption. They also say such contracts lead to
inflated costs for projects at a time when Ivory Coast is
borrowing heavily to finance a sweeping infrastructure makeover.
Around 40 percent of public procurement deals were sole
source contracts in 2012 as well, according to the National
Public Procurement Regulating Authority (ANRMP), a government
watchdog.
Kone denied that the 2013 figure showed an increase in such
deals.
"A large part is carryover from 2012. There is, therefore,
no increase," he told Reuters.
Two projects agreed in 2012 - a motorway and 107 billion CFA
francs worth of university refurbishing - made up much of the
2013 sole source figure, Kone said.
The ANRMP, meanwhile, is preparing to launch an audit of
no-bid contracts awarded by six government ministries from 2011
to 2013, the agency's president said.
"We've chosen the auditing firm. The audit will begin soon.
The results should be known in two or three months," Non Karna
Coulibaly told Reuters, declining to comment on the figures
announced by the government on Wednesday.
"We need more than just figures. We need to know what
happened," he added.
($1 = 475.8310 CFA Francs)
(Additional reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Eric
Walsh)