ABIDJAN Jan 11 Ivory Coast, the world's top
cocoa grower, earned 974 billion CFA francs ($1.98 billion) in
customs revenues in 2012, the director of the West African
nation's customs agency said on Friday.
Nearly two-third of revenues, or 622 billion CFA francs,
came from customs duties on general merchandise. 239 billion CFA
francs were earned on exports. And customs duties on petroleum
products accounted for 111 billion CFA francs.
"From a target of 934.4 billion CFA francs, the state
customs authority recovered during the year 2012 the amount of
973.98 billion CFA francs," Issa Coulibaly told a conference in
the commercial capital Abidjan.
Coulibaly said the agency was targeting revenues of 1.175
trillion CFA francs in 2013.
Ivory Coast, once the economic motor of French-speaking West
Africa, is recovering from a decade of political turmoil that
stalled its economy. A brief civil war ended the impasse in 2011
but blocked trade at the port of Abidjan, a major regional hub,
for several months.
Last year saw a successful turn-around with GDP growth of
more than 8.5 percent, from a 4.7 percent contraction.
($1 = 491.5190 CFA francs)
