ABIDJAN, April 12 Ivory Coast is on track to achieve completion of an IMF-backed debt relief accord by the end of June and is then expected to begin paying back arrears on its defaulted Eurobond, the Fund's representative in the country said on Thursday.

"We're working on a calendar that has a completion point before the end of June when we expect to also see the resumption of payments on the Cote d'Ivoire Eurobond," IMF Resident Representative Wayne Camard told Reuters.