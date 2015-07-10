ABIDJAN, July 10 Ecobank aims to grow its
balance sheet in Ivory Coast by nearly one fifth to 1,000
billion CFA francs ($1.70 billion) this year thanks to the West
African country's robust economic growth, Ecobank's deputy CEO
said on Friday.
"The balance sheet was 845 milliards CFA in 2014. We aim to
reach 1,000 billion in 2015," said Evelyne Tall said during the
inauguration of a new country headquarters in Abidjan.
Tall said Ecobank's subsidiary in Ivory Coast was the third
most important in the 36 African countries in which it operates.
The pan-African lender reported a 144-percent rise in
profits last year to 86.44 billion naira ($434.48 million) on
revenues of 489.25 billion naira ($2.46 billion).
Tall said Ecobank would finance more small- and medium-sized
companies in Ivory Coast, helping to fuel economic growth in the
world's largest cocoa producer.
Under the leadership of President Alassane Ouattara, Ivory
Coast is recovering from a decade of political turmoil. The
government is investing heavily in infrastructure and is
forecasting economic growth of 9.4 percent this year.
($1 = 587.2500 CFA francs)
($1 = 198.9500 naira)
($1 = 588.2500 CFA francs)
(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Daniel Flynn and
Emma Farge)