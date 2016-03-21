DAKAR, March 21 Ivory Coast's economy grew by
10.3 pct in 2015, fulfilling one of President Alassane
Ouattara's election promises to create double digit growth, he
said on Monday, while the rate was well above an International
Monetary Fund figure of 8.6 percent.
"I received the mission of the IMF last week. I told them it
has been four years that we have differences in our numbers and
each time you come back and say that Ivory Coast is right,"
Ouattara told a business forum in the commercial capital
Abidjan.
