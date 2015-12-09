ABIDJAN Dec 9 Ivory Coast is aiming to invest
more than 29 trillion CFA francs ($48.53 billion) in the next
five years as part of efforts to foster economic development and
reduce poverty, the government said on Wednesday.
Government spokesman Bruno Kone said most of the financing
for the national development plan, about 18 trillion CFA francs,
was expected to come from private sector investment with the
remainder to be contributed by the government.
"The main goal is to reduce poverty, which today is around
48 percent, by half," Kone said after a cabinet meeting in the
commercial capital Abidjan.
Having emerged from a decade of political turmoil following
the civil war in 2011, Ivory Cast, the world's top cocoa grower
and French-speaking West Africa's largest economy, is
increasingly turning the heads of foreign investors.
Under the stewardship of President Alassane Ouattara, who
won re-election in a landslide victory in October, its economy
has expanded by around 9 percent in each of the past three
years.
But the former senior International Monetary Fund official
is under pressure to make that growth more inclusive in his
second, and final, five-year term.
Investments for a previous four-year development plan
totaled 12 trillion CFA francs.
While specific investments were yet to be hashed out, Kone
said they would target improving security to ensure lasting
peace, developing infrastructure, job creation and increasing
local processing of agricultural commodities.
"Forecasts for the period of 2016 to 2020 put economic
growth at an average of 8 to 9.8 percent depending upon the
year," he added.
($1 = 597.5200 CFA francs)
