ABIDJAN Aug 21 Former Ivory Coast Prime
Minister Charles Konan Banny registered as a candidate for
president on Friday in elections in October, challenging
incumbent Alassane Ouattara.
Ouattara is the favourite to win, having revived the economy
since a civil war ended in 2011.
"I am a candidate to put Ivory Coast and Ivorians at the
centre of the nation's priorities," Banny said.
He was not directly a candidate of any party, he said.
The elections are a step towards stability after a decade of
political turmoil and war. More than 3,000 people died in
conflict that broke out in 2010 when then President Laurent
Gbagbo refused to accept defeat at the polls to Ouattara.
Ivory Coast is French-speaking Africa's largest economy and
the world's biggest producer of cocoa. Its post-war revival has
seen it record some of the continent's highest growth rates.
Banny served as prime minister from 2005 to 2007.
Affi N'Guessan, who heads Gbagbo's Ivorian Patriotic Front
(FPI), is expected to be Ouattara's main challenger but the
president is aided as he runs for a second five-year term on Oct
25 by support from coalition partner the Democratic Party of
Ivory Coast (PDCI).
The National Coalition for Change, a new bloc composed
largely of PDCI dissidents and a faction of FPI hardliners, is
also expected to provide a challenge.
