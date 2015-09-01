BRIEF-M&C: Q1 net result of M&C SpA swings to loss of EUR 0.1 mln
* Q1 M&C SpA net loss 109,000 euros ($119,158.80) versus profit 81,000 euros a year ago
ABIDJAN, Sept 1 Ivory Coast's consumer price inflation dropped to 1.2 percent year-on-year in July from 1.8 percent in June, data from the National Statistics office showed on Tuesday.
The monthly report showed that food and soft drink prices rose 0.8 percent, while housing and utility prices climbed 3 percent over the period. Healthcare prices fell 0.1 percent and communications costs were unchanged.
The economy of the world's top cocoa grower makes up around 40 percent of the eight-nation West African CFA franc currency zone. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Emma Farge)
* Q1 M&C SpA net loss 109,000 euros ($119,158.80) versus profit 81,000 euros a year ago
May 4 China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd