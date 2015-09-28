ABIDJAN, Sept 28 Ivory Coast's opposition
leaders rallied at the state television station and electoral
commission on Monday to call for a new electoral body to replace
one they said is biased in favour of President Alassane
Ouattara's government.
Ouattara is tipped to win a second term at the Oct. 25
election after presiding over rapid economic growth in the wake
of civil wars in 2002 and 2010, but his bid has been met with
some unrest.
Around 500-700 people including five of 10 presidential
candidates attended Monday's demonstration in the economic
capital Abidjan, according to a Reuters journalist. Police said
attendance was closer to 300.
"It has been a year since we called on President Ouattara to
open a dialogue," presidential candidate Bertin Kouako Konan
told journalists. "We are asking for the electoral commission to
be balanced because currently it is controlled by the regime."
Protesters also called for fair access to state television
and regular coverage of their activities.
They carried banners saying, "We want elections with zero
deaths," and danced in front of police officers, gendarmes and
soldiers. At least one person died and others were injured in
two days of protests against Ouattara's bid this month.
Protesters question Ouattara's national origins. The issue
of national identity was among the central causes of years of
turmoil, including the two civil wars.
The electoral commission is charged with finalising the
electoral register, the list of presidential candidates and
organising next month's vote. Its members were appointed by
Ouattara and the opposition says they are too close to him.
Opposition leaders also maintain that prosecutions of people
for war crimes during the 2010-2011 civil war have focused
mostly on supporters of previous president Laurent Gbagbo, whose
refusal to accept election defeat triggered that conflict.
