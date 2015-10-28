* Country recovering from years of turmoil, 2011 civil war
ABIDJAN, Oct 28 Ivory Coast's President Alassane
Ouattara, who won a landslide victory in a weekend poll, said on
Wednesday that the first peaceful presidential election since a
2011 civil war will allow his country to move on after years of
turmoil.
More than 3,000 people were killed in a brief conflict
sparked by ex-president Laurent Gbagbo's refusal to accept his
defeat by Ouattara in the West African nation's last
presidential poll in 2010.
By contrast, Ouattara's main rivals in Sunday's poll readily
congratulated him on his re-election to a second five-year term,
a sign of Ivory Coast's improving political stability as
investors flood into the world's biggest cocoa grower.
"This signifies that the page has been completely turned on
the crisis that we went through and we can truly dedicate
ourselves to the future," Ouattara said in his first
post-victory public statement, broadcast on state television.
Bolstered by nearly double-digit growth rates and faced with
a deeply divided opposition, he took nearly 84 percent of vote,
according to results announced by the electoral commission on
Wednesday.
The scale of his win hands Ouattara a strong mandate to
carry on with policies broadly credited with helping Ivory Coast
re-emerge as a rising African star while other countries'
economies crumble due to the global commodities crash.
In an interview with Reuters last week, Ouattara, who was
repeatedly barred from seeking the presidency over what
opponents said were his foreign origins, said he would seek to
strip nationality clauses from the constitution if re-elected.
"We know he'll continue what he has started so well. We want
peace in this country," said Sylvie Afro as she sat behind a
market stall selling mobile phone accessories in the Adjame
district of the commercial capital Abidjan.
A COUNTRY DIVIDED?
Pascal Affi N'Guessan, who heads Gbagbo's Ivorian Popular
Front (FPI), finished a distant second with a little over 9
percent after leading the party to its first poll participation
since 2010.
His candidacy was an attempt to bring the FPI back into the
political mainstream in the wake of Gbagbo's arrest and transfer
to the International Criminal Court, where he is awaiting trial
accused of crimes against humanity.
While he accepted defeat and congratulated Ouattara,
N'Guessan said the results exposed lingering divisions in
Ivorian society.
"The vote shows that Ivory Coast is still in a crisis. The
vote confirms that Ivorians need reconciliation," he told
journalists at his campaign headquarters.
Sunday's turnout of nearly 55 percent is considerably higher
than in polls in 1995 and 2000 but falls well short of the 80
percent recorded during the hotly contested 2010 vote.
Participation was highest in Ouattara's strongholds in the
north and in parts of Abidjan.
Lower turnout in Gbagbo's traditional bastions of support
appeared to reflect a failure by N'Guessan to rally the
ex-president's backers, dealing a blow to his efforts to
solidify his control over the party.
FPI hardliners disavowed N'Guessan's election bid, calling
for their supporters to boycott the polls and provoking a major
rift within Ivory Coast's main opposition party.
But they too, like N'Guessan during his campaign, pointed to
what they said was Ouattara's failure to foster reconciliation,
accusing him of pursuing one-sided justice by prosecuting
Gbagbo's allies and ignoring the abuses of his own backers.
In Abidjan, where there were few visible displays of
celebration or disappointment, many said they just wanted to get
on with their lives.
"We will try to forget, because all great nations must go
through this at some point. We will have to accept, to forgive,
to forget everything in order to move forward," said Sekou
Diomande, an IT engineer in Abidjan.
