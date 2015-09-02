* Head of Gbagbo's FPI seeks to revive party
* Party hardliners break away, call poll boycott
* Struggle will determine future role of opposition
By Joe Bavier
ABIDJAN, Sept 2 Two years ago, Pascal Affi
N'Guessan was in jail after backing the losing side in Ivory
Coast's civil war. Now he is running for president, provoking a
power struggle within the opposition whose outcome will help
decide the country's future stability.
While N'Guessan appears likely to lose in October, the fact
that the former prime minister is even contesting the election
for the main opposition Ivorian Popular Front (FPI) ought to
mark a step towards national reconciliation.
But the party's founder, former president Laurent Gbagbo, is
awaiting trial in The Hague over his role in the 2011 war, and
FPI hardliners have called for an election boycott, which would
be the party's third in the past four years.
Under the incumbent President Alassane Ouattara, Ivory Coast
is emerging as one of Africa's star economies, but it also needs
a credible election and political calm to maintain the revival.
Support for the FPI remains relatively strong. Thousands of
supporters, some waving signs reading "Affi President" and
wearing pink and blue shirts emblazoned with his face, turned
out last month to anoint N'Guessan as the FPI's candidate.
"We cannot remain eternally absent from political
competition or we risk disappearing," the 62-year-old N'Guessan
told Reuters. "If a party doesn't participate in elections, it
has no reason to exist," he told Reuters.
Gbagbo's refusal to stand aside after losing the last
presidential election in 2010 led to the civil war, in which
more than 3,000 people were killed. This ended after the victor,
Ouattara, was installed in power with French support the
following year.
The largest economy in French-speaking West Africa has grown
by 9 percent annually for the past three years, helping to make
Ouattara the runaway favourite for re-election.
Hotels are mushrooming to accommodate an influx of business
travellers to the commercial capital, Abidjan, along with
supermarkets, including France's Carrefour, catering
to the region's largest middle class.
But political reconciliation has moved at a crawl. The FPI
says hundreds of Gbagbo supporters remain political prisoners,
while tens of thousands of people displaced by the war live as
refugees in neighbouring countries.
BOYCOTT MENACE
N'Guessan's Abidjan house still bears the scars of the
conflict. Graffiti scrawled by pro-Ouattara soldiers remains in
a dark back stairwell, and he returned home to find a 6-metre
(20-foot) pit in the atrium which they had dug, looking for guns
and money.
Nonetheless, N'Guessan has largely abandoned the rhetoric of
the crisis for a more moderate tone, hoping to reposition his
party. "I proposed and continue to follow the path towards
reconciliation, because the country has already suffered too
much," he said.
A sizeable FPI faction led by former foreign minister
Aboudramane Sangare is not so ready to leave the past behind.
"Just because there's no more bombing and no more shooting
every day, doesn't mean the crisis is over," said Boubacar Kone,
a spokesman for Sangare's faction, who still describes
Ouattara's election as a "coup d'etat".
Due to the FPI boycotts, Ivory Coast's parliament is
dominated by Ouattara allies. Now the president needs peaceful
and credible presidential elections contested by viable
opponents to turn the page on the war, buttress his legitimacy
and ease the minds of investors.
Hoping to foster reconciliation, the government released
dozens of FPI prisoners - including N'Guessan in 2013 - as well
as unfreezing their bank accounts and restoring their property.
Sangare's faction says Ouattara favoured FPI moderates and
accuse him of creating a toothless opposition that might lend
the polls credibility but won't mount a serious challenge.
Hardliners see N'Guessan as Ouattara's straw man, pointing
to the trial of 83 Gbagbo allies accused of crimes committed
during the war. Sangare was handed a five-year
prison sentence in March, though he remains free pending a
detention order. N'Guessan got only 18 months and was credited
with time served earlier, meaning he will not return to prison.
N'Guessan also won court decisions blocking attempts by the
hardliners to strip him of the party presidency. Today, the two
factions have rival leadership structures.
"Of course, he's with (Ouattara)," Kone said, accusing
N'Guessan of "working against the party".
FIGHT FOR THE FUTURE
While analysts give N'Guessan little chance of winning the
presidency, his party could gain a strong voice in the National
Assembly in parliamentary elections next year.
Even in defeat, Gbagbo won 46 percent of the vote in the
2010 run-off against Ouattara. N'Guessan will look to mobilise
those supporters, but the split complicates his task.
"Given the label of traitor that the Sangare faction has
pinned on him, I'm wondering if that will not be a millstone
around his neck," said Lori-Anne Theroux-Benoni, head of the
Institute for Security Studies' West Africa office.
A well-supported boycott would be another setback for
national reconciliation by excluding Gbagbo's supporters from
the political process. It could also embolden the hardliners in
their withdrawal from the mainstream, a risky prospect given the
country's history of violence.
After the war, exiled Gbagbo allies in neighbouring Ghana
were behind months of attacks in Abidjan and along the border
that began in late 2012, according to a U.N. panel of experts.
N'Guessan believes the worst can be avoided and said some
Sangare backers have begun to return to the fold. "Their place
is here in the heart of the party. I am optimistic that before
October we will all be back together and continue the struggle
to serve our country," he said.
(Editing by Daniel Flynn and David Stamp)