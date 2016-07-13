By Loucoumane Coulibaly
| YAMOUSSOUKRO, July 13
YAMOUSSOUKRO, July 13 Ivory Coast aims to
roughly double oil and gas output by 2020 as it pushes for
foreign investment in offshore exploration, the head of state
oil and gas company Petroci said on Wednesday.
While it has developed natural gas deposits for domestic
consumption, French-speaking West Africa's largest economy has
ignored its energy sector for decades as the government
concentrated on developing agricultural exports.
Authorities are now seeking to develop offshore reserves in
the oil-rich Gulf of Guinea.
"Today we have around 60 blocks. We've awarded about 20,"
Petroci's Managing Director Ibrahima Diaby said on the sidelines
of an energy conference in Ivory Coast's capital Yamoussoukro.
"With current exploration our ambition is to reach 200,000
BOE (barrel of oil equivalent) in 2020," he said.
That's around twice current output levels.
Companies either currently conducting exploration in Ivory
Coast or preparing to do so include France's Total,
U.S. firms Exxon Mobil and Anadarko, and
Africa-focused Tullow Oil.
Russia's second-largest oil producer Lukoil
withdrew from its Ivorian operations earlier this year.
Ivory Coast has also been expanding its existing oil and gas
production.
It has one of West Africa's most reliable power grids, with
few blackouts, allowing it to export electricity to its
neighbours. But since 2012 an economic boom has seen demand
balloon by around 10 percent annually, straining capacity.
Diaby said Canadian Natural Resources and Ivory
Coast's Foxtrot International had raised daily natural gas
production to 250 million cubic feet from 220 million three
years ago.
Ivory Coast's daily crude oil output meanwhile has risen to
53,000 barrels per day (bpd) from around 30,000 bpd last year,
he said.
The country is also pushing forward with plans to begin
importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) to supplement domestic
supply to its gas-fired power plants.
Deals are still being finalised and Diaby declined to give
further details, but said the first LNG shipments were expected
to arrive in 2018.
Houston, Texas-based Endeavor Energy said in March that it
was seeking to secure financing by the end of the year for a
$900 million gas-fired power project in Ivory Coast that would
be fuelled by imported LNG.
(Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Susan Fenton)