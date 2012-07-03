BRIEF-Alahlia Insurance appoints PWC as financial adviser on merger with SGT
* Appoints PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) as financial adviser to assess value of Solidarity General Takaful (SGT) as part of merger process
DAKAR, July 3 Ivory Coast has paid the June coupon on its defaulted $2.3 billion Eurobond as planned, one of the banks watching the issue said on Tuesday.
"I can now confirm that the coupon payment has been received," Samir Gadio, sub-Saharan Africa analyst at London-based Standard Bank told Reuters, forecasting that the payment and recent debt relief deals for the West African state would "generate another multi-month leg in the Eurobond rally".
It was not immediately clear whether a promised token payment on bond arrears was also made at the same time. (Reporting by Mark John; Editing by Bate Felix)
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 13