* I.Coast needs at least 37 bln cubic feet of gas per year

* Domestic and regional demand for power on the rise

By Joe Bavier

ABIDJAN, March 13 Top global cocoa producer Ivory Coast is seeking a partner to supply liquefied natural gas over the next decade to head off a looming energy crunch, according to state oil company Petroci.

But to do that it first needs to build a planned floating storage and regassification terminal offshore from the city of Grand Bassam, to warm the super-cooled gas from tankers.

The West African nation is pushing for heavy investment in power production and aims to boost electricity output by around 80 percent over the next six years to satisfy growing domestic and regional power demand.

It reckons it needs at least 37 billion cubic feet per year of LNG.

The prospective supply partner will own a 60 percent stake in a new trading and supply joint venture with Petroci and would be responsible for financing and delivery of the liquefied natural gas to the facility.

"Supply requirements are estimated to amount at a minimum of 37 BCF/year over a time horizon of 10 years renewable," said a document posted on Petroci's company website.

Bidding is expected to begin during the second quarter of this year.

Ivory Coast, a regional economic powerhouse before a decade-long political crisis divided the nation in two, has an enviably reliable power supply by regional standards and already exports electricity to Ghana, Burkina Faso, Benin, Togo and Mali.

With the crisis years now behind it following a brief 2011 war, the country plans to connect Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone to its grid and is pushing to develop its potentially lucrative, but power-needy mining sector.

Construction on a new Chinese-financed 275 megawatt hydropower station began earlier this year.

The country is also upgrading existing thermal stations to boost capacity. And in November, Ivory Coast-based Foxtrot International, along with partners Gaz de France and Petroci, announced plans to invest around 500 billion CFA francs ($987.07 million) over five years to boost offshore gas production to supply them.

But domestic reserves are still predicted to fall far short of demand over the next two decades.

"By 2034, the cumulated demand of natural gas ... is estimated at 9.8 TCF (trillion cubic feet)," the Petroci document stated.

"The remaining proven reserves of 1.6 TCF account for 16 percent of this demand which implies a deficit of around 8.2 TCF," it said. ($1 = 506.5500 CFA francs) (Editing by Richard Valdmanis and William Hardy)