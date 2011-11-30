A motorcade believed to be carrying Ivory Coast's former president Laurent Gbagbo is transferred from Rotterdam Airport to the prison in Scheveningen November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Olaf Kraak

AMSTERDAM The International Criminal Court confirmed former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo had been detained in The Hague on Wednesday, following his arrest on charges of crimes against humanity and transfer from Ivory Coast overnight.

"Mr Gbagbo allegedly bears individual criminal responsibility, as indirect co-perpetrator, for four counts of crimes against humanity, namely murder, rape and other forms of sexual violence, persecution and other inhuman acts, allegedly committed in the territory of Côte d'Ivoire between 16 December 2010 and 12 April 2011," the ICC said in a statement.

Gbagbo is the first former head of state to be tried by the ICC since its inception in 2002.

(Reporting By Sara Webb)