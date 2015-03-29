* Two countries in dispute over oil-rich border area
ABIDJAN, March 29 Ivory Coast argued in an
international tribunal on Sunday that allowing Ghana to continue
oil exploration in a disputed offshore area pending a ruling on
their border line would do irreparable damage to its economy and
energy policy.
The two West African neighbours have asked the International
Tribunal of the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) in Hamburg to rule on the
location of their shared maritime boundary.
London-listed Tullow Oil is due to finish work on
its TEN project in the disputed zone and start pumping oil by
mid-2016.
Ivory Coast has submitted a request to ITLOS for a
suspension of Ghana's ongoing exploration activities in the zone
pending a final ruling, which could take three years.
A decision on Ivory Coast's request is expected next month.
In its first round of oral arguments, Ivory Coast said Ghana
was accelerating development in the zone, which would leave it
to face a fait accompli.
Michael Wood, a special adviser to the Ivorian delegation,
said that not granting the suspension "could irreparably
compromise Cote d'Ivoire's entitlement to formulate and pursue a
national policy with respect to the use of natural resources".
Paul Reichler, a member of Ghana's legal team, said that
Ivory Coast had for at least the last 40 years accepted the
demarcation that Accra considers to be the boundary between the
two nations.
"There was an agreed border separating their respective
maritime territories, and it consisted of an equidistant line
whose specific coordinates were identified and were reflected in
their oil concession agreements," he said.
The argument was rejected at the tribunal by Ibrahima Diaby,
director-general of hydrocarbons for Ivory Coast's energy
ministry.
"I regret that Ghana should rewrite our shared history by
asserting that Cote d'Ivoire expressly accepted as a maritime
boundary between the two states the line along which oil blocks
were granted by the two states," he said.
Ghana is seeking a dismissal of Ivory Coast's request for a
provisional suspension.
Ghana downplayed fears of a possible suspension of the TEN
project earlier this month after Ivory Coast introduced its
request, saying a ruling in favour of the Ivorian government was
"highly unlikely".
But Tullow lost over 200 million pounds ($308 million) of
its market value on March 2 over concerns that the boundary
dispute could delay its TEN project.
