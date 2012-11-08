* Flow of smuggled beans reverses
* Caused by Ghana's struggling currency, late payments to
farmers
By Loucoumane Coulibaly
ABIDJAN, Nov 8 The traditional flow of
contraband cocoa from Ivory Coast to Ghana has reversed
direction in recent weeks as Ghanaian farmers, frustrated by a
falling local currency and payment delays, seek CFA francs,
farmers and exporters said.
The shift upends earlier industry projections that an
official price gap would drive continued heavy smuggling into
No. 2 grower Ghana. If it lasts, smuggling could instead pad
output figures this season in top world supplier Ivory Coast.
"Now it's the Ghanaians who are sending their cocoa here.
It's not a lot for the moment. But we often see little trucks
coming from Ghana to unload beans," said Lambert Aka, who farms
north of Abengourou near Ivory Coast's border with Ghana.
Farmers and exporters said Ghanaian planters were seeking
swift payment in CFA francs, the currency of former French
colonies in West Africa which is pegged to the euro, to avoid
the Ghanaian cedi, which has tumbled in value.
"It is certainly due to the depreciation of Ghana's
currency. And it's a phenomenon which will increase if it
depreciates further," said a purchasing manager for a European
cocoa exporter based in Abidjan.
Joseph Amani, a cocoa farmer and cooperative manager in the
Ivorian village of Apprompron near the Ghanaian border, said he
had seen many planters bringing cocoa in from Western Ghana.
"Farmers all along the border are selling in Ivory Coast. It
is because the CFA is more solid than the cedi," he said.
Ghana's cedi plunged nearly 20 percent versus the
dollar in the first half of the year on rising import demand to
feed its oil-driven economic boom, though the currency has
stabilised since August.
Ghanaian farmers have also complained of delays in payment
from cocoa regulator Cocobod for beans delivered last season,
encouraging them to smuggle.
"There has been some delay in the payment for light crop
purchases, but that has been sorted out now," a major buyer of
Ghana cocoa said, asking not to be named.
"We noticed that the volumes being recorded along the border
communities are very low. We know it could be due to many
factors including smuggling," he said.
The shift has defied expectations that an official price gap
between the two countries would lead to continued smuggling into
Ghana this season.
Ivory Coast introduced a broad regulatory reform of its
cocoa sector this season that allowed it to fix farmgate prices
at 725,000 CFA francs ($1,400) per tonne - a price which at
current exchange rates is lower than Ghana's fixed farmgate
price this season of 3,392 cedis ($1,800) per tonne.
Ivory Coast's new farmgate price, however, marks a 9 percent
increase on last year's average price and is paid to farmers
upon delivery - a draw to Ghanaian farmers looking for quick
money for their produce.
Ivory Coast-based exporters say they have received no
reports of Ivorian cocoa being smuggled to Ghana.
"I'm not aware of any (Ivorian) cocoa going out to Ghana.
We've certainly been hearing from farmers in the (border) region
that the cocoa is coming from over there," said another
purchasing manager of an Abidjan-based exporter.
A decade of liberalisation, which established a system of
spot buying in Ivory Coast, had encouraged rampant smuggling of
Ivorian cocoa mainly to Ghana, where government-fixed prices
were typically higher.
Industry estimates suggest as much as 200,000 tonnes of
Ivorian cocoa were exported illegally during the record 2010/11
harvest. The figure dropped to around 50,000-70,000 tonnes in
the recently ended 2011/12 season, traders say, after the
country was reunited following a decade-long political crisis
that culminated in a civil war.
($1 = 1.8837 cedis)
($1 = 512.4060 CFA francs)
(Additional reporting by Kwasi Kpodo in Accra; Writing by Joe
Bavier; Editing by Richard Valdmanis and Jane Baird)