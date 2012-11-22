ABIDJAN Nov 22 Ivory Coast announced a new government on Thursday in which newly appointed Prime Minister Daniel Kablan Duncan will also take the finance and economy portfolio.

President Alassane Ouattara named Duncan, a member of his allied PDCI party and foreign minister in the previous cabinet, as prime minister on Wednesday, after dissolving his government last week over a lack of coalition solidarity.

There were no changes at the defence or agriculture ministries but Charles Koffi Diby, a former finance minister, take over the foreign ministry, according to a statement from the president's office.