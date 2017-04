ABIDJAN, Sept 20 Ivory Coast will try in a domestic court former first lady Simone Gbagbo, who is being sought by the International Criminal Court for alleged crimes against humanity, the government said after a cabinet meeting on Friday.

"This decision by the cabinet aims to judge Madame Gbagbo in Ivory Coast under Ivorian jurisdiction, which is today rehabilitated and able to offer her a fair and balanced trial," a statement read by government spokesman Bruno Kone stated.