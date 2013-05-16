ABIDJAN May 16 The International Finance
Corporation will invest around $500 million over the next year
in top cocoa grower Ivory Coast, the vice president of the World
Bank's investment wing said on Thursday.
"The $500 million concerns the energy sector, the financial
sector and the agribusiness sector. We have projects we are
already working on which are moving forward," Jean Philippe
Prosper told journalists in the commercial capital Abidjan.
He said the IFC would invest some of the money in
electricity producer CIPREL, a subsidiary of French industrial
group Bouygues, which plans to complete construction
of a new 110-megawatt gas turbine by the end of the year.
Prosper declined to give details of other planned
investments.
Six months of violence in the wake of presidential elections
in late 2010 led to a 4.7 percent contraction of French-speaking
West Africa's largest economy in 2011. But an economic recovery
is underway, with GDP growth hitting 9.8 percent last year.
The government forecasts double-digit growth by 2014.
