ABIDJAN, April 14 Ivory Coast's consumer price
inflation rose to 1.7 percent year-on-year in March from 1.3
percent in February, data from the National Statistics Institute
showed on Tuesday.
The monthly report showed that food and soft drink prices
added 3.3 percent, housing and utility prices rose 1 percent
while transport costs declined 0.9 percent. Healthcare prices
jumped 3.9 percent and communications costs were unchanged.
The economy of the world's top cocoa grower makes up around
40 percent of the eight-nation West African CFA franc currency
zone.
