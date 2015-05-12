ABIDJAN May 12 Ivory Coast's consumer price
inflation fell to 1.4 percent year-on-year in April from 1.7
percent in March, data from the National Statistics Institute
showed on Tuesday.
The monthly report showed that food and soft drink prices
climbed 2.6 percent, housing and utility prices increased 2.5
percent while transport costs slipped 0.5 percent. Healthcare
prices rose 0.2 percent and communications costs were unchanged.
The economy of the world's top cocoa grower makes up around
40 percent of the eight-nation West African CFA franc currency
zone.
