ABIDJAN, Sept 15 Ivory Coast recorded consumer price inflation of 1.2 percent year-on-year in August, unchanged from its July level, data from the National Statistics office showed on Tuesday.
The monthly report showed that food and soft drink prices climbed 1 percent, while housing and utility prices added 1.7 percent over the period. Healthcare prices rose 1.7 percent and communications costs dropped 0.1 percent.
The economy of the world's top cocoa grower makes up around 40 percent of the eight-nation West African CFA franc currency zone. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier)
