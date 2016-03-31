ABIDJAN, March 31 Consumer price inflation in
Ivory Coast rose to 0.9 percent year-on-year in February, up
from 0.3 percent in January, data from the National Statistics
Institute showed on Thursday.
The monthly report showed that food and soft drink prices
jumped 3.4 percent and housing and utility prices rose 0.8
percent while transport costs fell 0.4 percent. Healthcare
prices added 0.6 percent and communications costs were
unchanged.
The economy of the world's top cocoa grower makes up around
40 percent of the eight-nation West African CFA franc currency
zone.
(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly, Editing by Edward
McAllister and Alison Williams)