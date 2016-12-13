ABIDJAN Dec 13 Consumer price inflation in
Ivory Coast fell to 0.4 percent year-on-year in November
compared with 0.6 percent in October, data from the National
Statistics Institute showed on Tuesday.
The monthly report showed that food and soft drink prices in
the world's top cocoa grower rose 2 percent year-on-year, while
housing and utilities prices rose 0.8 percent and transport
costs fell 3.4 percent.
Ivory Coast's economy accounts for around 40 percent of the
eight-nation West African CFA franc currency zone.
(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Nellie Peyton
and Emma Farge)