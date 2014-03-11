BRIEF-Hope Bancorp to acquire Seattle-based U & I Financial Corp
* Hope Bancorp announces acquisition of Seattle-based U & I Financial Corp.
ABIDJAN, March 11 Ivory Coast recorded consumer price deflation of -0.2 percent year-on-year in February, slipping from inflation of 0.1 percent in January, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Tuesday.
The institute's monthly report showed utility prices declined 0.6 percent, food and soft drink prices dropped 3.6 percent and transport costs were down 0.4 percent. Healthcare prices slipped 0.1 percent. Communication costs were unchanged.
The economy of the world's top cocoa producer makes up around 40 percent of the eight-nation West African CFA franc currency zone. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier and Emma Farge)
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 23 Canada has a "very special status" and is unlikely to be hit hard by changes the United States wants to make to the NAFTA trade accord, the head of a business advisory council to U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday.
* Qtrly trust FFO for three months ended December 31, 2016 was $0.42 per unit