ABIDJAN, July 14 Ivory Coast's year-on-year consumer price inflation fell to 0.6 percent in June from 0.9 percent in May, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Monday.

The institute's monthly report showed housing and utility prices climbed 0.8 percent, food and soft drink prices dropped 1.3 percent while transport costs were unchanged. Healthcare prices rose 0.8 percent and communication costs were up 1.1 percent.

The economy of the world's top cocoa grower makes up around 40 percent of the eight-nation West African CFA franc currency zone. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier and Emma Farge)