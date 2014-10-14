ABIDJAN Oct 14 Ivory Coast's consumer price inflation fell to 0 percent year-on-year in September from 0.8 percent in August, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Tuesday.

The monthly report showed housing and utility prices climbed 0.8 percent, food and soft drink prices declined 3.1 percent while transport costs dropped 0.4 percent. Healthcare prices rose 0.9 percent and communications costs increased 1.3 percent.

The economy of the world's top cocoa grower makes up around 40 percent of the eight-nation West African CFA franc currency zone. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Bate Felix)