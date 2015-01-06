ABIDJAN Jan 6 Ivory Coast's consumer price
inflation fell to 0.9 percent year-on-year in December, down
slightly from 1 percent in November, data from the National
Statistics Institute showed on Tuesday.
The monthly report showed that food and soft drink prices
fell 1.4 percent, housing and utility prices jumped 3.3 percent
and while transport costs increased 0.1 percent. Healthcare
prices rose 0.6 percent and communications costs climbed 1.2
percent.
The economy of the world's top cocoa grower makes up around
40 percent of the eight-nation West African CFA franc currency
zone.
(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier and
Hugh Lawson)