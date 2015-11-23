ABIDJAN Nov 23 Ivory Coast consumer price inflation fell to minus 0.3 percent year-on-year in October, down from 2.5 percent in September, data from the National Statistics office showed on Monday.

The economy of the world's top cocoa grower makes up around 40 percent of the eight-nation West African CFA franc currency zone. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Dakar Newsroom)